Local Bands to Rock Academy 2 Nights This Week

by | Aug 1, 2021

Gary Hopp & Friends Wednesday and The Sliding Capos Thursday

Send a prayer to the weather gods. So far, three of the four annual Thursday town summer concerts have run into rain problems, forcing the cancellation of the first concert and a move inside Swift Community Center for the two others. That first act – Gary Hopp and Friends (aka The Good Vibe Tribe) – is now schedule to perform Wednesday, Aug. 4. And the very next evening, The Sliding Capos are set to play the last concert of the season. With both bands having strong local followings, these concerts promise to be rollicking events.

Gary Hopp and Friends plays classic rock, country and oldies. The Sliding Capos (Hub Brennan, Gary Brisco & Co.) perform classics, R&B, Motown, soul and surf music. Rumor has it they will be inviting special guests to the stage for a song or two also.

For the uninitiated, the concerts at Academy Field are free and go from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Concertgoers are invited to bring blankets and/or chairs as well as a picnic, dancing shoes optional (you can always dance in your bare feet!). Park in the town lot next to Swift.

 

