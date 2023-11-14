Letter to the Editor: They Are a Team!

I attended the Unified Volleyball Championship Game on Saturday when East Greenwich played Bishop Hendricksen High School. I was very touched by both teams but especially by our East Greenwich Team. They played so well. The caring connection of our players was so very evident. Obviously, they wanted to win but most of all they wanted each player to have the opportunity to participate and know they are an important part of the “Team.” And they are a TEAM!

This is because of Patty Carosotto and her staff who have given our team the opportunity to realize the value of each individual, something that will remain with them always.

Thank you, Patty Carosotto and Staff!!!

– Salley Gibney, a proud grammy of a member of the EG Unified Volleyball Team