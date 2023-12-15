Letter to the Editor: ‘Bob Houghtaling Community Center’?

Hearing the passing of Bob Houghtaling last Friday has been a shock to all who knew him whether family, friend, colleague, or someone who Bob helped along a difficult journey. For me as a former employee of the town and a parent of three students who knew Bob, it has been a most sad time of reflection and memories.

With that said, I believe that the town should do something to honor Bob’s selfless service to the people of our town and our community. Therefore, I am proposing that the town rename the Swift Community Center to the Bob Houghtaling Community Center. The center was originally name “Swift” when Augustus Swift donated $10,000 many years ago to renovate the Academy Gymnasium and I believe he would approve of the name change.

I am not sure how the process goes to make this happen, whether it is a decision of the Town Council or a public vote? Either way, I am making this request for consideration of recognition and remembrance of our lost colleague, friend, and overall champion of people to rename the Swift Community Center to the Bob Houghtaling Community Center.

With regards,

Roberta

Roberta G. Dowding lives in East Greenwich and works for the EG Community Services Department.