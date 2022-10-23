Letter to the Editor: Waterfront Residents Endorse Council

On behalf of the waterfront community, we would like to commend the current Town Council for their honorable work in our East Greenwich Community, with added notability for restoring peace and balance to our waterfront neighborhood. Together – with Town Manager Andy Nota and Police Chief Brown and his staff – we are very thankful to have a caring honest Town Council, who approach controversial issues with proven intelligent, competent resolve. Through hours of service, they listened and took measures to encourage thriving waterfront businesses, while employing necessary safety methods to preserve our neighboring calm. We are grateful and proud to endorse them in the coming term, and look forward to their continued support of our town, and growing waterfront community!

Thank you,

East Greenwich Waterfront Committee

[Editor’s note: EG Waterfront Committee is made up of residents who live on or near Water Street.]