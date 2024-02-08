EG News Podcast: Latest News & Talking about the First R.I. Black Regiment

Remarkably, East Greenwich was home to the nation’s first Black regiment, which fought in the Revolutionary War in return for their freedom. John Dower from Smith’s Castle in N.K. has researched every member of the regiment – nearly 200 men – and shares his findings with hosts Elizabeth McNamara and Joannie Hinman during this February podcast. Elizabeth and Joannie start the podcast with a review of some recent top stories, including the power kerfuffle over the school construction project, the recent break ins west of Route 2 and liquor licenses.

Produced by Jesse Tolppa at Nova Pro Media.