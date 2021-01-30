Lane Closures Rt. 95 & Rt. 4 Start Saturday

Starting Saturday, Jan. 30, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation is temporarily closing lanes on Route 95 South Exit 9 to Route 4 South in East Greenwich for work on the Division Street Bridge project. On Saturday, one to two lanes will be closed at the bridge. The Rt. 4 exit (exit 9) from Rt. 95 will be completely closed during overnight hours next week, starting on Sunday night.

The lane closures on Saturday are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers may encounter delays and should plan additional travel time or seek alternate routes.

For overnight work Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, exit 9 off Route 95 will be closed and all traffic will need to follow a detour using exit 8 to Route 2/South County Trail and Division Street to access the Route 4 South on-ramp just after the East Greenwich Square shopping center. Police details will be present to keep traffic moving through the traffic signals along the detour route.

These closures do not affect Route 4 North or any other portion of Route 4 South.

DOT is working toward opening the temporary bridge that’s been built alongside the 53-year-old existing bridge that will serve traffic while the existing bridge is taken down and rebuilt. Work on the temporary bridge paused last fall after a dent was discovered on the southbound arch. The $22.9 million Division Street Bridge project will replace the bridge deck and modify the abutments of the bridge that carries Division Street over Route 4. Work began in August 2019 and is due to be completed by fall 2022.