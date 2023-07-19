Housing Advocates on Why More Development Is Needed 

Above: A rendering of what the proposed 410-unit neighborhood off Division Road would look like.

Including ones like the plan for 410 units on Division Road

While some in East Greenwich have expressed dismay over the proposed 410-unit “Division Road Neighborhood” – saying it’s too big and citing concerns about traffic, the environment and stress on town services and schools – housing advocates take a very different view. They argue the need for housing is so great that all types of housing are needed, including the type of development planned for the north-western corner of East Greenwich, a mix of single family houses, duplexes, small apartment buildings and larger apartment buildings.

Instead of the 2-acre zoning prevalent in much of that area, the Division Road project would be much more densely populated – think downtown East Greenwich. That’s good, according to HousingWorksRI Director Brenda Clement (HousingWorksRI is a research institute at Roger Williams University).

“It’s a good thing for a bunch of reasons,” she said in a recent interview. “It’s a better use of land and space. And it generally meets many more environmental goals,” like fewer roads and a more compact sewer system.

Former EG Affordable Housing Chair Susan Aitcheson said cluster-type developments also allow for more communal open space.

There are other benefits of denser developments, said Clement.

“In particular, these kinds of community developments are even more critical as people want to age in their community,” she said, referring to easier home maintenance and more social interaction possibilities.

Clement said zoning restrictions – i.e. exclusionary zoning – throughout the state have made it nearly impossible to create the sorts of communities many consider iconic in Rhode Island, including Pawtuxet Village and Wickford, as well as downtown East Greenwich. She said 88 percent of Rhode Island is zoned for single-family houses. Using the comprehensive permit process, a developer can bypass zoning restrictions and build what Clement called “smarter, denser development.”

Rhode Island in general has been slow to increase residential development, relying mostly on federal dollars for affordable and low-income housing. Alternatively, Massachusetts spends about $100 per capita on housing; Connecticut spends $90 per capita; Rhode Island spends about $20 per capita. According to the just-released report from the state Dept. of Housing (Homes Report), 30 percent of EG residents pay more than 30 percent of their net income on rent and utilities.

“We’re in a crisis. We all need to step up here,” Clement said. “Ignoring the problem isn’t going to make it go away.”

Aitcheson said the resistance to new housing crosses political lines, noting that even Republican-led Montana recently passed a raft of housing legislation to make building more housing easier.

Some have argued the Division Road project would not help East Greenwich reach the state’s mandated 10 percent goal for all communities since it will increase the overall stock of residential units by 410 units. That is not accurate. In 2022, East Greenwich had 5,068 total units of housing, 303 of those considered “affordable” – 5.67 percent. Adding 410 more units to the overall total and 100 more units to the affordable total would boost the town’s percentage of affordable units to 7.3 percent. (Editor’s note: Affordable units are not counted until they are completed and the build out on a project like this could take many years.)

Reaching 10 percent affordable would provide more affordable housing in East Greenwich – which is the point, of course – but it would also give the town more control over future development. Until EG reaches that 10 percent, the state will most likely support developers who offer affordable units, not communities that want to deny those applications.

Clement said legitimate areas of concern – environmental or parking or traffic, for instance – need to be addressed. And she said, “The state needs to step up to help provide resources to communities to do this kind of planning, particularly smaller communities.”

Most communities in the state have seen their population of school-age children decrease while East Greenwich has seen a modest increase and some fear an influx of more children into the school system.

“Children become toxic when we’re talking about building,” Clement said. “There is a bonus in the state law – if communities see an increase in cost because of affordable housing the community’s state aid [for education] would increase.”

There’s also an overall economic development argument to be made for increased housing, according to both Clement and Aitcheson.

“We need to grow the housing opportunities for people in Rhode Island,” said Aitcheson. “Jobs won’t come here if there’s no housing. A new company coming in – it won’t come if there’s no place for people to live. That’s one of the biggest barriers.”

“We know that workers and companies always look at the cost of living,” said Clement. “Can their workers live there, what’s the commute? What’s the cost of housing?”

It comes down to the basics, she said, and that means providing much-needed housing.

“We envision a community where all communities embrace more options … so that everybody has a safe and affordable place to live.”

Find all our previous stories about the Division Road project HERE.