Hot Tip: EG News Knows How to Party!

Thanks to everyone who turned out for our first-ever in-person fundraiser

Third time was a charm. EG News first planned to hold a bar fundraiser in April 2020 (’nuff said!). Then we aimed for early August, but the indoor venue just didn’t seem right once the Delta variant arrived in July. Well, sometimes things work out for the best because an evening on the deck at Finn’s Harborside on the first day of fall felt just about perfect.

Thanks to everyone who attended, to the sponsor advertisers who donated raffle prizes and to the incomparable Sliding Capos, whose music always make an event both entertaining and fun. The Capos – Gary Brisco, Hub Brennan, Dick Reed, Tom Chabot and Tom (TR) Reed – were joined by vocalist Liz Spencer and guitarist and singer Tory Caruana for part of the evening. They did not disappoint.

Our guest bartenders, board members Heather Larkin and Len Iannuccilli, and Ian Iannuccilli, were the olives in the martini.

If you missed the event and would like to donate, you can find us on Paypal HERE or Venmo at @egnews. Thank you – every dollar helps keep EG News delivering for our community.