Hot Tip: EG News Knows How to Party!

by | Sep 23, 2021

Thanks to everyone who turned out for our first-ever in-person fundraiser

Third time was a charm. EG News first planned to hold a bar fundraiser in April 2020 (’nuff said!). Then we aimed for early August, but the indoor venue just didn’t seem right once the Delta variant arrived in July. Well, sometimes things work out for the best because an evening on the deck at Finn’s Harborside on the first day of fall felt just about perfect.

Thanks to everyone who attended, to the sponsor advertisers who donated raffle prizes and to the incomparable Sliding Capos, whose music always make an event both entertaining and fun. The Capos – Gary Brisco, Hub Brennan, Dick Reed, Tom Chabot and Tom (TR) Reed – were joined by vocalist Liz Spencer and guitarist and singer Tory Caruana for part of the evening. They did not disappoint.

Our guest bartenders, board members Heather Larkin and Len Iannuccilli, and Ian Iannuccilli, were the olives in the martini.

If you missed the event and would like to donate, you can find us on Paypal HERE or Venmo at @egnews. Thank you – every dollar helps keep EG News delivering for our community.

The Sliding Capos – Tom Reed, Hub Brennen, Gary Brisco, Dick Reed, and Tom Chabot, joined by Liz Spencer and Troy Caruana for an evening of great music on the deck at Finn’s Harborside.

ML Formisano (EG News’s director of Sponsorship & Community Outreach), Margot Formisano and Sally Miranda.

Len Iannuccilli behind the bar.

Joe Morel, Jennifer Varras and Pat Morel on the deck at Finn’s.

Old friends Bertie, Charlene, Joni and Meredith.

Jerry Brunetto and EG News Board Member Len Iannuccelli.

Guest bartender and Board Member Heather Larkin taking care of business.

EG Chamber’s Steve Lombardi and Town Manager Andy Nota.

Ed Formisano and Neal McNamara.

Dancing to the Sliding Capos.

Marie Hennedy with EG News Editor Elizabeth McNamara.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

4 Comments

  1. PMG
    PMG on September 24, 2021 at 10:25 am

    Sorry I missed it. Didn’t know about it. Was it invitation only?

    Reply
    • Elizabeth McNamara
      Elizabeth McNamara on September 24, 2021 at 2:21 pm

      We are sorry you missed it too! It was open to all but obviously we need to do a better job publicizing the next one! Thanks for your interest.

      Reply
  2. Tracy Moran
    Tracy Moran on September 24, 2021 at 5:24 pm

    Such a nice event and great turnout!

    Reply
    • Elizabeth McNamara
      Elizabeth McNamara on September 24, 2021 at 7:23 pm

      Thanks!

      Reply

