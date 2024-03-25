Holy Week Schedules Around East Greenwich

If your congregation was left out and you would like to be included, email [email protected].
Ecumenical Easter Sunrise Service
Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday, March 31, 6:30 a.m., at Sandy Point Beach (20 Ives Road, past Goddard State Park). Sponsored by the EG Clergy Association. All Welcome! FMI, contact 401-884-4221.
First Lutheran Church, 125 Division St., firstlutheraneg.org
Maundy Thursday Worship, March 28 at 7 p.m.
Good Friday Worship, March 29 at 12 p.m.
Easter Sunday, March 31 at 10 a.m.
United Methodist Church, 1558 S County Trail, methodistchurcheg.org
Holy Thursday service, March 28, “A Night in the Upper Room,” 7:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday services, March 31, 8:15 and 10 a.m.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, stlukeseg.org
Maundy Thursday, March 28, 6 p.m.
Good Friday, March 29
Service, 12 p.m.
Taize Service, 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil Service, March 30, 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday Services, March 31, 8 and 10 a.m.
First Baptist Church of EG, 30 Peirce St., firstbaptisteg.org
Maundy Thursday, March 28, at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday, March 31, at 9:30 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy, 65 Third St., olmparish.org
Holy Thursday, March 28
Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m., followed by adoration at the Altar of Repose until midnight
Good Friday, March 29
Morning Prayer & Office of Readings, 8 a.m.
Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion with Veneration of the Cross, 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday, March 30
Morning Prayer & Office of Readings at 8 a.m.
Easter Vigil at 7:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday, March 31
Masses at 7:30, 9, and 10:30 a.m.
No 5 p.m. Sunday Mass on Easter
Christ Church, 1025 Main St., christchurchec.org
Good Friday Tenebrae Service, March 29, at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday, March 31:
Reflective Service at the church, 7 a.m.
Celebratory Services at Cole Middle School, 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Frenchtown Baptist Church, 1359 Frenchtown Rd., frenchtownchurch.org
Westminster Unitarian, 119 Kenyon Ave., westminsteruu.org
Easter Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m.