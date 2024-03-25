Holy Week Schedules Around East Greenwich

If your congregation was left out and you would like to be included, email [email protected].

Ecumenical Easter Sunrise Service

Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday, March 31, 6:30 a.m., at Sandy Point Beach (20 Ives Road, past Goddard State Park). Sponsored by the EG Clergy Association. All Welcome! FMI, contact 401-884-4221.

First Lutheran Church, 125 Division St., firstlutheraneg.org

Maundy Thursday Worship, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Good Friday Worship, March 29 at 12 p.m.

Easter Sunday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

United Methodist Church, 1558 S County Trail, methodistchurcheg.org

Holy Thursday service, March 28, “A Night in the Upper Room,” 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday services, March 31, 8:15 and 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, stlukeseg.org

Maundy Thursday, March 28, 6 p.m.

Good Friday, March 29

Service, 12 p.m.

Taize Service, 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil Service, March 30, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Services, March 31, 8 and 10 a.m.

First Baptist Church of EG, 30 Peirce St., firstbaptisteg.org

Maundy Thursday, March 28, at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, March 31, at 9:30 a.m.

Our Lady of Mercy, 65 Third St., olmparish.org

Holy Thursday, March 28

Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m., followed by adoration at the Altar of Repose until midnight

Good Friday, March 29

Morning Prayer & Office of Readings, 8 a.m.

Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion with Veneration of the Cross, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday, March 30

Morning Prayer & Office of Readings at 8 a.m.

Easter Vigil at 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, March 31

Masses at 7:30, 9, and 10:30 a.m.

No 5 p.m. Sunday Mass on Easter

Christ Church, 1025 Main St., christchurchec.org

Good Friday Tenebrae Service, March 29, at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, March 31:

Reflective Service at the church, 7 a.m.

Celebratory Services at Cole Middle School, 9 and 10:45 a.m.

Frenchtown Baptist Church, 1359 Frenchtown Rd., frenchtownchurch.org

Westminster Unitarian, 119 Kenyon Ave., westminsteruu.org

Easter Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m.