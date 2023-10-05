Holiday Volunteer & Help Opportunities

Above: Students from Eldredge Elementary deliver nonperishable foods to the Interfaith Food Pantry every November.

The East Greenwich Community Services and Parks Department is looking for volunteer help this holiday season and offering help for those in need. Here are the details:

Adopt a family Program

Help 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 this holiday season! The 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 is looking to pair local families with individuals, neighborhoods, organizations, and companies to act as sponsors, purchasing gifts for an “adopted” family. If you’re interested in helping a local family in need, please let us know by Oct. 15. Call 886-8669 x 4 or 886-8626 x 3 and leave a message or email [email protected]. Let’s make this holiday season a special one for everyone!

Holiday Food Program Signups

The East Greenwich Community Services Department is proud to assist the town’s low-income residents each holiday season. On annual basis, the department requires that an applications be filled out and be returned by the deadline date. The deadline for the Thanksgiving basket is Nov. 3, and the December Basket deadline is Dec. 1. Eligibility for the Holiday Food Program is based on current residency and household income consistent with Federal Poverty Level Guidelines. The application can be found on the East Greenwich website HERE. You can also pick up a hard copy at the Recreation Office @ 1127 Frenchtown Road or the Swift Community Center at 121 Peirce St. You can also call 886-8669 x 4 or 886-8626 x 3 and leave a message or email [email protected]. Know someone who can use this information? Pass it on!

Holiday Food Program (canned food drive)

The East Greenwich Community Service Department is proud to assist the town’s low-income residents each holiday season. Through the months of October and November we’re asking East Greenwich Families to donate food items food items for the community’s less fortunate. The two convenient drop off sites are: the Recreation Office at 1127 Frenchtown Rd. or the Swift Community Center at 121 Peirce St. Thanksgiving and Holiday baskets will be distributed in November and December. Food donations will be assembled into baskets and given to local families in need. Non-perishable items are being requested. Turkey gravy, canned green beans, canned corn, turkey stuffing, pie crust, pie filling, soup, mac and cheese, and peanut butter are suggestions.

Donations can also be dropped off during the Town’s Annual Halloween Event on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at Swift Community Center.

Questions? Call 886-8669 x 4 or 886-8626 x 3 and leave a message, or email [email protected]. Let’s make this holiday season a special one for everyone!