Girls Soccer Team Wins 4th Sportsmanship Award

Above: From left, Coach Karen Lockhart, Girls Soccer Captains Teaghan Bristol and Julie Moore, and Asst. Coach Nicole Bush stand with the 2023 Maddie Potts Memorial Sportsmanship Award



The EGHS Girls Soccer team has been named the recipient of the 2023 Maddie Potts Memorial Sportsmanship Award for the fourth year in a row. The accomplishment is “unprecedented and outstanding,” said Freddy Silva of the R.I. Girls Soccer Association.

Silva said the award is given to the division 1 high school that best exemplifies positive sportsmanship throughout the season. During the season, the game officials at each game provide a sportsmanship score for each of the teams involved in the match. “The voting made by the officials not only reflect the sportsmanship displayed by the players, but also the coaching staff and the spectators. The award, therefore, not only represents the players but the East Greenwich School Community as well,” Silva said in an email to school officials.

The award is named in honor of Maddie Potts a multi-sport student athlete at Chariho High School who died in 2017 during her senior year at Chariho. “Maddie exemplified the strong positive values of dedication, determination and sportsmanship. It is in her honor that the Rhode Island Girls Soccer Officials recognize girls soccer teams that embody those values,” wrote Silva.EG Athletic Director Casie Rhodes said the team’s consistent earning of the award marks something equally as significant as a long winning streak.

“Each coach and team has the goal of winning a state championship but with Coach [Karen] Lockhart and her program winning the Maddie Potts Sportsmanship Award four years in a row, [it’s] a testament to the expectations of the team’s overall performance,” said Rhodes. “Parents, student athletes and coaches all align in the same philosophy of winning, character and dedication on and off the field.”

Congratulations all!