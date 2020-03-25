Girl Scouts Look for Help to Make 250 Masks

Above: Sadie Swanson, a member of Girl Scout Troop 497, works on a mask.

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Joining a nationwide Girl Scout project, EG Girl Scout Troop 497 is looking to make at least 250 masks for health-care workers, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, but first they need supplies.

The troop is using a pattern put out by a hospital in Iowa that uses 100 percent non-stretchable cotton, vacuum bags for a filter and elastic so they can be worn. Joann Fabrics donated some fabric but the troop is hoping East Greenwich residents will pitch in too.

They will take bolts of fabric but they also want used clothing like men’s dress shirts or chino pants. The material has to be 100 percent cotton and NOT stretchable – in other words, no t-shirts or sweats. Also no denim.

If you have extra vacuum bags or quarter-inch elastic on hand, they could use those things too. You can drop off donations at two locations: 38 Greene Street, Unit 3, or 1173 Frenchtown Road.

If you know how to use a sewing machine, the troop is enlisting sewing volunteers as well. The instructions HERE provide a pattern for the cotton part of the mask. The troop will add the “filter” part and the elastic.

For Troop 497 member Sadie Swanson, the project is very welcome.

“This whole time, we’ve had to stay at home,” Sadie said Wednesday. “Having an opportunity to help is a great way to feel like a part of the solution to this crisis.”

For more information, contact troop leaders Kristin Lehoullier at klehoullier@gmail.com or (401) 447-7101 or Ismenia Jackson at (401) 829-0772.

EG News knows this is a challenging time for everyone. If you are able, consider supporting local news with a donation. Use the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., EG, RI 02818. If you can’t donate right now but have some extra time on your hands, EG News could sure use your help. Contact editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Thanks, everyone. Together we are stronger.