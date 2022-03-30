From The Spectrum: Spring Sports Preseason

East Greenwich High School had its first taste of the 2022 spring sports season this past Thursday (3/24). The Avengers’ Unified Basketball team outscored Coventry High School, 46-34 in a school-wide event. With a record of 2-0, senior co-captain Joe Gendron anticipates a successful year in Division I. “Our season has been great so far,” he exclaims. In his fourth and final year on the court, Gendron plans to lead his team to the Division I championship. The second half of the basketball team’s captain duo is senior Caroline Shea, who shares her insight from a partner’s point of view. “There is so much inclusion and positivity that comes from being a part of a unified sport. The unified basketball season is always something I look forward to, and I am very happy I am a part of it.” [See pictures and read more about that game HERE.]

Last season, the Boys Lacrosse team came just short of a Division II title. This year, they have a shot at a championship in Division I. “Making it to the finals last year was a great experience and accomplishment,” senior captain Timmy Votta says. Last year’s loss to North Kingstown has motivated the Avengers in the off-season, as they return to the turf at full strength in 2022. “We’re going to have a ton of competitive games and we have a lot of returning players from last year,” Votta notes. With their first full season since 2019, EGHS Lacrosse is in for an electric spring.

Also making their Division I debut is the EG Boys Volleyball team. The defending champions of D2, senior captain Presley Chan envisions a strong performance from his team. “We’ve got a group of guys that all work very hard and love the game so I think we’ll do great.” The boys have been training for this season since the fall, honoring the hard work that’s brought them to Division I. “When I was a freshman, it was one of my dreams to help EG boy’s volleyball get to Division 1 after so many years of dominating Division 2, and now seeing that it’s finally happened I feel really fulfilled,” Chan beams. One of three volleyball players in his family, Chan feels “a certain sense of pride playing for this school.” As a testament to his teammates and to himself, Chan’s focus this spring is to find success in Division I.

Boys Tennis returns in 2022, now in Division I. With the 2019 D2 state championship under their belts, the Avengers take to the courts once again, their eyes on a trophy.

Following a tough 2021 record, the Avengers Girls Lacrosse team enters a new season in Division I. Junior captain Mila Navarro believes her players “possess all of the skills to be successful,” in 2022. With a full season, the girls can “develop as a team,” and find their rhythm on the field.

After sweeping their division in their indoor season, the EGHS Girls Outdoor Track team trains for a highly anticipated spring. “I’m just really excited to have a full season because we have so much talent on the team,” junior captain Rylee Shunney remarks. “It will be so exciting to see what we as a team and as individuals can accomplish.” On the boys end, senior captain and Boston University commit Jacob Connolly expects big things from his outdoor team. The 2022 season looks bright for Avengers track and field as they train for their first meet.

The EGHS Golf Team tees off this spring in Potowomut. Powerhouse Ryan Marcantonio returns as a junior after placing fifth in New England’s last fall. “Last year we came second in states, so we’re looking to take the top spot this year,” Marcantonio says. After falling to the Hendricken Hawks by six strokes in 2021, the Avengers hope to surpass their rivals in the 2022 state championship.

On the diamond, the EGHS Baseball team takes on Division I after making it to the quarter finals in Division II last spring. “It’ll be challenging to hold the same success that we had last year, but we have a strong core of talented players who are willing to put in the extra work to hopefully go just as far, if not further,” senior captain Evan Macaulay states. Playing under a new coach in a new atmosphere, the Avengers are bringing their best efforts to D1.

East Greenwich High School Softball dedicates their 2022 season to their fallen teammate, Olivia Passeretti. Nearly four months ago, EG’s beloved center fielder passed away in a car accident. Embossed on EG’s home field, Passeretti’s #3 sits in center. “As a team we are really trying to take it day by day,” assistant coach Karen Lockhart says. The Avengers plan to honor Olivia at every game and practice, sporting her initials on their jerseys. Last spring, the team sustained several key injuries. The softball team is finally healthy going into the 2022 season. Now in Division II, the girls look forward to a fresh start. “They have faced adversity after adversity and still show up every day with a readiness to work hard, support each other, and have fun,” Lockhart says. Diving into this season, the coaching staff has full confidence in their team’s ability to play for themselves, and play for #3. “They give us hope.”

Amanda Dronzek, a junior at EGHS, covers sports for The Spectrum.