Frenchtown Road Apartments to Add 63 Affordable Units

Above: A rendering of the Frenchtown Road Apartments.

The structure is going up on land just west of Route 4

Nine years after the private arm of the EG Housing Authority first started working on developing an affordable housing project on Frenchtown Road, that project is now under construction on a 3-acre parcel just west of Route 4 on land formerly owned by the state Department of Transportation.

The 63 apartments will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units (30 and 33 respectively) in a single, three-story building. While the original concept was a 55-and-older complex, the state Department of Housing vetoed that plan, saying more housing for families was needed. So, the complex now has those two-bedroom units. Still, vestiges of the original idea remain as there will be some amenities such as a communal dining room, a fitness center and designated areas for visiting specialists (podiatry, Medicare, etc.).

Cove Homes is the private nonprofit arm of EGHA; it is partnering with Pennrose, a private developer specializing in this type of development. Pennrose will manage the complex. These apartments will be for people on a lower or middle-range income. You can find out more about the complex and possible income levels on the website HERE.

According to EGHA Executive Director Tracy Johnson, demand for lower income housing is high. There are 24 people on the waiting list for EGHA’s public housing units (16 units at Marlborough Crossing and 12 units at Dedford Farms). EGHA also manages Shoreside Apartments, which has nearly 100 people on a waiting list, and 2880 South County Trail. In addition, EGHA has some landlords in town who accept Section 8 vouchers; there is a state-administered list of nearly 13,000 people hoping to get a Section 8 voucher, including some percentage (unknown at the time of posting) of people who are looking to live in East Greenwich.

To learn more about EGHA, check out their website HERE.