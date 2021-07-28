Fond Farewell to Town Hall Stalwart

Dianne Potter, probate clerk and deputy town clerk, retires Friday

The Town Clerk’s office deals with major life events – births, deaths and marriages. It will have to deal with another major life event come Friday, when Deputy Town Clerk Dianne Potter retires after 22 years in the Town Clerk’s office.

Potter represents one of the longer-serving town hall employees and as probate clerk, she has helped dozens and dozens of EG families at difficult times, dealing with wills and estates and guardianships. Her dedication, according to EG Probate Judge Sam Fleisig, often keeps her working after regular hours.

“She will send me something at 6 at night and I tell her to go home,” recounted Fleisig in a recent interview. “Whatever is necessary, she gets it done.”

Fleisig said Potter knows more than some lawyers who appear before him. “She is one of the most dedicated people I’ve worked with.”

Potter lives in Warwick now, but grew up just a couple blocks away from Town Hall. She’s a member of the EGHS Class of 1972 (and on the committee for that class’s 50th reunion).

“I’ve greatly enjoyed the day-to-day interaction with EG residents, Title Examiners, local attorneys and co-workers,” she said. “I treasure the friendships I have made with many of the employees from all different town departments.”

One of those is Lea Anthony-Hitchen.

“She deserves to be recognized for all her hard work, professionalism, diplomacy and expertise, as she is truly irreplaceable,” Hitchen wrote in an email.

For a local journalist like me, the people in the Town Clerk’s office are vital to helping me do my job. They know a lot about what is going on in town. But as a resident, I’ve experienced up close what it’s like to work with Dianne Potter as she guided my husband and me with considerable patience and compassion through the guardianship process for our son, James, who is developmentally disabled.

In retirement, Potter has plans. She’s looking to delve more deeply into her artistic side, including taking classes to “reacquaint” herself with oil painting, jewelry making, and silversmithing, while continuing her shell, beach glass and stone mosaics. And she wants to kayak “as much of the Rhode Island shoreline as possible” and bike as many R.I. bike paths too. Reading is on her list too, as is – ”if I ever get bored” – possible work as a part-time probate paralegal.

Thanks, Dianne. You will be missed.