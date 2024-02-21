Fall 2023 Dean’s List: University of Rhode Island

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. They include these East Greenwich students:
Sudishma Acharya
Anya Almeida
David Amirsadri
Kamryn Assalone
Gavin Baccei
Ava Bacik
Cole Barron
Charlotte Boisvert
William Boyle
Vincent Brita
Damon Brouillard
Curtis Browne
Katherine Buffum
Claire Burbridge
Lucia Caito
Nick Callahan
Abigail Capalbo
Shea Carpenter
Ana Chelidze
Kristen Choiniere
Abby Clarke
Evelyn Clement
Michael Couture
Colby Cuthill
Shon Cuthill
Michael DelSesto
Justin DiStefano
Kenzie Dymek
David Evron
Hanna Feeney
Andrew Ferguson
Aric Ferguson
Nils Fimmers
Jessika Finger
Ben Gallagher of Warwick (02818)
Lizzie Gallagher
Sami Gangji
Hope Gee
Andre Gianfrocco
Nora Gianfrocco
Evan Greenberg
Liam Hart
Andrea Hasbora
Madison Hinrichs
Michael Hofstetter
Isaac Hull
Brad Judd
Ana Karabots
Sophia Kasper
Brayden Kennett
Brianna Knight
Olivia La Hue
Katie LeBlanc
Christopher Levesque
Tanya Li
Kyanna Lin
Xiao Liu
Erik Lopez
Evan Macaulay
Ryan Macaulay
Julia Malkemes
Yashaswini Mandalam
John Marasco
Nicholas Martin
Ben Mason
Robert Mathieu
Emma McAndrew
Andrew Mega
Jordan Melnick
Max Mercurio
Carlie Minghella
Molly Miranda
Emersyn Nutting
Natalia Oganesian
Robert Oganesian
Sydney Olsen
Rickey Perry
Leah Popovic
Jimmy Prior
Morgan Prior
Michael Pullano
Anthony Purcell
Justin Riccio
Harry Runci
Kat Sheridan
Cabot Shore
Madi Siedliski
Michael Studley
Skyler Sullivan
Mariame Sylla
Olin Thompson
Matthew Tibbitts
Owen Tierney
Jonathan Ursillo
Cameron Washburn
Brady Watson
Ale Wu