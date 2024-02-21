Fall 2023 Dean’s List: University of Rhode Island

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. They include these East Greenwich students:

Sudishma Acharya

Anya Almeida

David Amirsadri

Kamryn Assalone

Gavin Baccei

Ava Bacik

Cole Barron

Charlotte Boisvert

William Boyle

Vincent Brita

Damon Brouillard

Curtis Browne

Katherine Buffum

Claire Burbridge

Lucia Caito

Nick Callahan

Abigail Capalbo

Shea Carpenter

Ana Chelidze

Kristen Choiniere

Abby Clarke

Evelyn Clement

Michael Couture

Colby Cuthill

Shon Cuthill

Michael DelSesto

Justin DiStefano

Kenzie Dymek

David Evron

Hanna Feeney

Andrew Ferguson

Aric Ferguson

Nils Fimmers

Jessika Finger

Ben Gallagher of Warwick (02818)

Lizzie Gallagher

Sami Gangji

Hope Gee

Andre Gianfrocco

Nora Gianfrocco

Evan Greenberg

Liam Hart

Andrea Hasbora

Madison Hinrichs

Michael Hofstetter

Isaac Hull

Brad Judd

Ana Karabots

Sophia Kasper

Brayden Kennett

Brianna Knight

Olivia La Hue

Katie LeBlanc

Christopher Levesque

Tanya Li

Kyanna Lin

Xiao Liu

Erik Lopez

Evan Macaulay

Ryan Macaulay

Julia Malkemes

Yashaswini Mandalam

John Marasco

Nicholas Martin

Ben Mason

Robert Mathieu

Emma McAndrew

Andrew Mega

Jordan Melnick

Max Mercurio

Carlie Minghella

Molly Miranda

Emersyn Nutting

Natalia Oganesian

Robert Oganesian

Sydney Olsen

Rickey Perry

Leah Popovic

Jimmy Prior

Morgan Prior

Michael Pullano

Anthony Purcell

Justin Riccio

Harry Runci

Kat Sheridan

Cabot Shore

Madi Siedliski

Michael Studley

Skyler Sullivan

Mariame Sylla

Olin Thompson

Matthew Tibbitts

Owen Tierney

Jonathan Ursillo

Cameron Washburn

Brady Watson

Ale Wu