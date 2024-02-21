Fall 2023 Dean’s List: University of Rhode Island

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. They include these East Greenwich students: 

Sudishma Acharya  

Anya Almeida  

David Amirsadri  

Kamryn Assalone  

Gavin Baccei  

Ava Bacik  

Cole Barron  

Charlotte Boisvert  

William Boyle  

Vincent Brita  

Damon Brouillard  

Curtis Browne  

Katherine Buffum  

Claire Burbridge  

Lucia Caito  

Nick Callahan  

Abigail Capalbo  

Shea Carpenter  

Ana Chelidze  

Kristen Choiniere  

Abby Clarke  

Evelyn Clement  

Michael Couture  

Colby Cuthill  

Shon Cuthill  

Michael DelSesto  

Justin DiStefano  

Kenzie Dymek  

David Evron  

Hanna Feeney  

Andrew Ferguson  

Aric Ferguson  

Nils Fimmers  

Jessika Finger  

Ben Gallagher of Warwick (02818)

Lizzie Gallagher  

Sami Gangji  

Hope Gee  

Andre Gianfrocco  

Nora Gianfrocco  

Evan Greenberg  

Liam Hart  

Andrea Hasbora  

Madison Hinrichs  

Michael Hofstetter  

Isaac Hull  

Brad Judd  

Ana Karabots  

Sophia Kasper  

Brayden Kennett  

Brianna Knight  

Olivia La Hue  

Katie LeBlanc  

Christopher Levesque  

Tanya Li  

Kyanna Lin  

Xiao Liu  

Erik Lopez  

Evan Macaulay  

Ryan Macaulay  

Julia Malkemes  

Yashaswini Mandalam  

John Marasco  

Nicholas Martin  

Ben Mason  

Robert Mathieu  

Emma McAndrew  

Andrew Mega  

Jordan Melnick  

Max Mercurio  

Carlie Minghella  

Molly Miranda  

Emersyn Nutting  

Natalia Oganesian  

Robert Oganesian  

Sydney Olsen  

Rickey Perry  

Leah Popovic  

Jimmy Prior  

Morgan Prior  

Michael Pullano  

Anthony Purcell  

Justin Riccio  

Harry Runci  

Kat Sheridan  

Cabot Shore  

Madi Siedliski  

Michael Studley  

Skyler Sullivan  

Mariame Sylla  

Olin Thompson  

Matthew Tibbitts  

Owen Tierney  

Jonathan Ursillo  

Cameron Washburn  

Brady Watson  

Ale Wu 

