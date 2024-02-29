Fall 2023 Dean’s List: U Hartford, Holy Cross, Tufts, Emerson

If you or your child has made a college or university dean’s list and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected].

The Lasell University Fall 2023 Dean’s List includes students who have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student in that semester and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher, including Avery Barkley and Peter Doorley.

Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester, in which more than 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Among them is full-time student Allison Kazmier, a first-year student who majors in Business Information Systems.

Danielle Boisvert was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2023 President’s List (Highly Distinguished). Boisvert is majoring in Business Administration.

Jillian Rogers was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall semester 2023. The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Isabella Fitzpatrick has qualified for the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Dean College is pleased to announce that Anna Pembroke has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester.

The University of Hartford congratulates the students who have been named to the President’s List for Fall 2023, including Christopher Soscia and Timothy Votta. Soscia and Votta were also named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List, as well as these EG students: Abby White and Caroline Hollingsworth.

In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boston has named more than 900 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester, including these East Greenwich students: Jailei Sciaraffa, Neala Bijari, and Zoe Meier.

The University of Tampa has honored 2,217 students who were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2023 semester. The following local students were named to the dean’s list: Lily Brockmann, a junior majoring in applied sociology, Thomas Simonetti, a sophomore majoring in allied health, and Andrew Valentine, a freshman majoring in accounting.

Elisabeth Loiselle was named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester.

Lorenzo Battaglia has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2023 fall semester.

More than 3,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester, including these EG students: Cole Basler, Andrew Chadwick, Ryan Marcantonio, and Allison Smith. More than 1,300 students were named to the President’s List, including Lauren Pomeroy of EG.

More than 1,600 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross‘ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the Fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year. The following local students made the list: Mae Legare, Marc Marandola, Matthew Marcaccio, and Daria Marinosci, all members of the Class of 2026.

The following East Greenwich students are named to Emerson College‘s Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. Noelle Salisbury, majoring in theatre and performance and is a member of the Class of 2024; Julia Tweedie, majoring in comedic arts and is a member of the Class of 2024; Casey Bisetti, majoring in communication disorders and is a member of the Class of 2026; and Jadyn Cicerchia, majoring in writing, lit & pub: publishing and is a member of the Class of 2026.

Curry College congratulates Destiny Florentino of Warwick, who was named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Ava Dzilenski was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Dzilenski was initiated at Florida State University.

The following local residents were named to Clark University‘s Fall 2023 Dean’s List: Jordan M. Cambre was named to second honors, and Dylan E. Gross was named to first honors.

Assumption University has announced that Joseph Ruff, Class of 2027, has been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2023 semester, including these East Greenwich students: Phillip Roos, Class of 2024; Yvette Roos, Class of 2026; and Bruno Tadmoury, Class of 2026.

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the East Greenwich students named to the Fall 2023 Deans’ List as well as the Fall 2023 President’s List: Diana Alarcon Calvo and Nicholas Narcessian.

Matthew Friedman was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2023 semester.

The following Fairfield University students from East Greenwich received Dean’s List Honors for the Fall 2023 semester: Sydney Fay, Mikal Morton, Caroline Shea, and Riley Sullivan.

Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the first semester of the 2023-2024 school year, including Maria Bianco, Biology BS, 2027, and Melis Kocak, Biology BS, 2027.

Megan Howe was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Howe was initiated at University of Rhode Island. Howe is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.