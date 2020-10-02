Events: Virtual ‘Steam Up’; Pop-Up Farmer’s Market; ‘Take It Outside’ on Main St.

Here are a few fun things to do this weekend. The weather looks promising so get out if you can! And, if you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

New England Wireless and Steam Museum Virtual Yankee Steam-Up

For 56 years, the New England Wireless and Steam Museum has been inviting engineering and historical enthusiasts to witness the fantastical sight of its Providence-made steam engines all running at once, and to bring their own (smaller) machines. This Saturday (10/3), the Yankee Steam-Up will go virtual. The museum will be streaming videos on Youtube that show off its room-sized steam engines, cathode ray tubes, wireless telegraph sets, and more. Anyone with a mechanical, or artistic, mindset should take a peek, and ask any questions of the volunteers in the chat stream.

Fall Open Air Pop Up Market at Spill the Tea

There is just something about this time of year that makes you want to be outside and enjoying wonderful local products. Spill the Tea, the tea bar just over the EG line in Cowesett (4372 Post Road), is hosting a pop-up farmers market Sunday (10/4) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Among the vendors will be PVD donuts, Ladylove Lamas, Soulita Soap, Le Chat Noir Tarot, Hocus Pocus Farm, Anchored by Art, Bobs Blankets, and Water Way Farm, to name a few.

‘Take It Outside’ Sundays on Main Street

The East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth Sunday Main Street dining event as part of the Take It Outside Rhode Island Initiative on Oct. 4 from 3 to 8:30 p.m., featuring a number of Main Street restaurants and shops using the blocked off section of Main Street to expand outside service to customers. Portable heaters make everything better but BYOBlanket if you think you might be chilly.

As part of the event, the section of Main Street between Spring Street and King Street will be closed to vehicle traffic.

There will be a parking ban on the section of Main Street from King and Spring streets from 2 to 9 p.m. Towing will be enforced for violators.

Detour signage will be in place directing through traffic around the event.

There will be access to the waterfront from King Street for southbound traffic and from Rocky Hollow Road for north bound traffic.

The event will take place from 3 to 8:30 p.m. with the road closure in place from 3 to 9 p.m.. Main Street will be completely open to traffic by 9 p.m.

Police will be present to assist with the event.

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.