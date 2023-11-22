Eldredge Students ‘Trot’ 1,788 Food Items to Food Cupboard

Above: Eldredge students crowd the hallway at St. Luke’s Church to deliver more than 1,700 food items to the Interfaith Food Pantry housed there.

A school record!

The annual parade of children carrying foodstuffs marched from Eldredge Elementary School down Prospect Street to Spring Street to the turnoff for St. Luke’s Church last Thursday (11/16/23), resulting in a record 1,788 food items donated to the EG Interfaith Food Cupboard housed there.

The weather was perfect for what the school calls it’s Turkey Trot (not to be mistaken for the 5K Turkey Trot that takes place Saturday, Nov. 25).

As Eldredge Principal Dan Seger said to parents in an email after the event,

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from students and families for our annual Turkey Trot for the EG Food Pantry! Special shoutout to Mrs. Ratigan and Mrs. Smith for organizing another wonderful Trot –such a special annual event for our school community!”

Bravo all!