EG’s Veterans Day Parade Is On!

The parade will go on. That’s what the Town of East Greenwich has decided, so on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the annual East Greenwich Veterans Day Parade will step off from Academy Field just as it has for decades.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are changes, most significantly there will be no closing ceremonies in front of Town Hall. But there was no Memorial Day Parade at all last May due to COVID-19 restrictions, so the parade alone is a welcome development.

The final Order of March is still in the works, according to parade organizer (and EG Town Clerk) Leigh Carney. As usual, the “Lone Piper” Aaron Lindo will lead the parade which will feature Color Guards from the Police and Fire Departments. Several veteran organizations will be present such as the American Legion Post 15, VFW Post 8018 and the ever patriotic float paying homage to The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Governor’s Own 88th Army Band will showcase their drum line and local Boy and Girl Scouts will march along with many local organizations displaying their patriotic spirit. Numerous classic and antique cars will participate along with the ever patriotic Blue Knights Law Enforcement motorcycle group. Local fire companies will present a number of fire vehicles, including several vintage trucks.

In addition to the parade, the town and the EG Chamber of Commerce are planning to hold a virtual event on Veterans Day to honor all veterans. Residents are encouraged to participate by posting short video clips and photos depicting what Veterans Day means to them to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #EGVeteransDay2020. Submissions will be gleaned by the EG Chamber of Commerce, and compiled into a collection that will be posted on the Town’s Facebook Page, the Chamber of Commerce’s website and social media channels on Veterans Day.

A temporary parking ban will be in effect on several of the streets surrounding Academy Field in order to accommodate parade vehicles. In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be cancelled and an announcement will be placed on the Town’s main line at 401-886-8600. The event has been vetted by the RI Department of Business Regulation.