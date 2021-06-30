EG’s First Pride Picnic Met With Enthusiasm

Above: Michaela Shunney and Matt Cosgrove, organizers of EG’s first ever Pride Picnic.

More than 125 people turned out for East Greenwich’s first Pride Picnic at Academy Field on Saturday, June 26. The picnic was organized by LGBTQ+ students from EGHS, but attended by a wide swath of the community. Vendors included the EG Rotary Club, Westminster Unitarian Church, ASSAP (EGHS’s mental health support group) and South Coast Fair Housing, as well several others selling jewelry, clothing and other products. The BYO-picnic featured several musical acts as well. Smiles and rainbows were abundant.

“Growing up and being gay in this community – it wasn’t always so supportive,” said organizer Michaela Shunney. “I think doing a massive event like this and having this many people come out just to show their support … is absolutely amazing. And I think it really is amazing for the next generation.”

“We did this because we needed it,” said co-organizer Matt Cosgrove.