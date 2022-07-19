EGLL U10 Falls to Warwick Continental 9-4 in District Finals

Above: Coach Tim Healy talks to the team after an inning – a regular practice after every inning. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all his photos at chuckn.com).

This was do-or-die for the East Greenwich Little League U10 baseball team. They’d made it to the district finals through the losers bracket, coming face-to-face again with Warwick Continental – the team that sent them to the losers bracket. Despite good play from the EGLL team, Warwick Continental prevailed, 9-4.

“They are a super great bunch of kids and they all worked really hard,” said Coach Tim Healy. “Their attitudes during the season were so positive. We had games when we were down to our last out and we came back to win. They were resilient.”

This photog was impressed by their play and sportsmanship. I look forward to photographing more EGLL games.