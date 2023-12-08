EG Teens Plan Holiday Fun Night for Children

Photo by Randalyn Hill on Unsplash

K-5 children invited for gingerbread house making, a movie, maybe even Santa!

Submitted content

Looking for holiday fun for your little ones this holiday season! Look no further!

A new local nonprofit, Helping Hands of EG, is putting on a festive night of gingerbread house making, arts and crafts, a movie, and maybe even a visit from Santa! The event will be held on Dec. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in East Greenwich. The event is targeted for children in grades K-5. All parents are welcome to stay, or if they feel comfortable they may drop off their child.

EGHS senior Ava Bradshaw and La Salle junior Riley Plante founded Helping Hands of EG as a way for local teens to make a difference in their community. This past August, the organization held its first large event, the Race for Ray 5K. The event was a huge success, with almost 300 registered runners coming out to hit the East Greenwich High School cross country course. The event was held in honor of Raymond Flynn, a beloved father and member in the community, who passed suddenly in 2022. The event helped to raise over $7,000 for the Ray Flynn Memorial Foundation.

Helping Hands of EG is very excited to put on this holiday event, while helping to raise money for families in need this holiday season. Space is limited so be sure to sign up using the link below. The entrance fee is $25, and all proceeds will go to families in need this holiday season.