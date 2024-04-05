EGHPS & Rotary 2024 Scholarship Opportunities

Above: Last year’s winners of Rotary scholarships.

East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society

The East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society will award a $1,000 scholarship to a member of the East Greenwich High School graduating class who has demonstrated an interest and service to history-focused causes and projects of benefit to the local East Greenwich community including, but not limited to, work with the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society. Find the application on their website HERE.

Requirements:

Applicants must be residents of East Greenwich, R.I.

Applicants must be East Greenwich High School seniors who will be full-time students at a two- or four-year accredited institution of higher learning for the upcoming academic year.

Applicants must have exhibited an interest in East Greenwich history through a research project or through a community service project in the Town of East Greenwich. Previous scholarship winners developed an audio walking tour of downtown East Greenwich, cleaned up a local cemetery in conjunction with an Eagle Scout project, and performed research and provided a presentation on a presidential election from the 1920s and its effects on East Greenwich. The project should involve either a product (e.g., presentation, article, etc. appropriate for publication through EGHPS) or a community service project representing at a significant body of work (e.g., 20 hrs with some demonstration of the work such as photos, etc.). EGHPS senior projects are eligible as well as activities like Eagle Scout projects. Research should be presented in the MLA style with appropriate bibliographies for sourcing.

Applicants are required to submit with each application a description of the project and the work, how it relates to local history, what initiated their interests, and what they learned through the process and if applicable, the final product or pictures. 250 word maximum.

Students should feel free to consult with EGHPS at [email protected] if they have questions about a project.

The student who is awarded the scholarship must agree to allow the EGHPS to publish a photograph of the student in our publication, The Packet, on our website and in the local papers.

Applicant will complete the application and return it with the article or essay to either EGHPS by emailing it to [email protected] or to the EGHS Counseling Department.

Finalists will be subject to review by the East Greenwich High School Counseling Department and by the EGHPS Board.

Applications are due through submission to [email protected] or in the East Greenwich High School Counseling Department on Monday, April 22, 2024. Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted. Research projects without appropriate sourcing and footnotes will not be accepted.

Rotary Club of East Greenwich Scholarships

The East Greenwich Rotary Scholarship Fund has announced that applications are now available for several scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school students in the Class of 2023. All applications are due by April 15. The various scholarships are listed below:

Erickson Family Scouting Award

Two scholarships ($2,000 each) are awarded annually to graduating high school seniors who: 1. Have been active members of Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts at some time during their school years. 2. Live in Rhode Island, or have been a member of a scouting unit in Rhode Island. 3. Will enroll in an institute of higher learning (college, tech program, etc.) in the fall following graduation. 4. Submit an essay for evaluation by the East Greenwich Rotary Scholarship Fund. Download the Erickson application here.

Dr. Robert E. Miller Community Service Award

The East Greenwich Rotary Scholarship Fund has established a $1,500 scholarship to be given annually to a high school senior who lives in East Greenwich or is graduating from East Greenwich High School. Funded by long-time East Greenwich optometrist Dr. Robert E. Miller, this award seeks to recognize a student whose high school years have included exemplary involvement in one or more community service projects. Download the Miller application HERE.

Jim and Janet Essex Award

The Essex scholarship ($1,000) is awarded annually to a graduating senior who lives in East Greenwich or is graduating from EGHS, and who has excelled in music or the arts. Please complete this form and forward it with the items listed below. Download the Essex application HERE.