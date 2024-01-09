EG Wrestling:Wins Over Classical, Tolman

Above: Senior Christian Falcon would win on a pin. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The East Greenwich Wrestling team is off to a great start this season, with a larger roster than in recent years and wins under their belt, including against Classical and Tolman high schools Jan. 4. Against Classical, East Greenwich won 39-36; against Tolman, the score was 48-18.

Part of the reason for their success is being able to compete in more weight classes. There are 14 classes in all, from 106 lbs. all the way up to 285 lb. If you don’t have someone to compete in a particular weight class and your opponent does, that’s a forfeit. This year, the Avengers cover 11 of the 14 weight classes (when everyone’s healthy, Coach John Altieri noted). The team is missing wrestlers in the 106 lb., 120 lb. and 285 lb. categories.

At the Jan. 4 meet, freshman Matt Claeson (competing at 132 lb.) won his first match, which helped EG beat Classical. Altieri said sophomore Harrison Carrazzo (150 lb.) also helped make the difference.

“The year is going great,” Altieri said. “We have been wrestling all out of state, including up in Keene, New Hampshire, this [past] weekend. Our stand-out wrestler is sophomore Jordan Lally at 113 lb., ranked third in the state.”

This year’s captains are Ryan McCarthy, Colin Hartley, Dariu Anvar.