EG Vaccine Clinic Postponed Due to Shipment Delays

According to the state Dept. of Health and Town Manager Andrew Nota, EG’s Tuesday (2/23) vaccination clinic at Swift Community Center has to be rescheduled because last week’s severe weather has caused distribution delays nationwide.

“A shipment of approximately 12,400 doses of Moderna vaccine to Rhode Island did not arrive today,” RIDOH announced in a press release late Monday afternoon. “The community clinics scheduled for tomorrow at the Cranston Senior Center, the Swift Community Center (in East Greenwich), and the West Warwick Civic Center are affected by this delay and are being rescheduled. People who had appointments will be contacted directly by clinic organizers.”

East Greenwich had 240 residents signed up for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at Swift. Nota said he was alerted to the shipment delay mid-afternoon and all the Feb. 23 appointments are being rescheduled for Monday, March 1. That clinic already had 90 appointments scheduled – with the additional 240, there will be 330 appointments, well within the clinic’s capacity.

“This will also us time to reschedule all personnel and make added calls to expand the clinic,” he said. The clinic is open to all EG residents age 65 and older but it is prioritizing those age 75 and up. Even with that focus on 75 and older, Nota encouraged residents 65 and older to give their contact information to the town in the event the town is able to add appointments in coming weeks. You can register HERE

Those 65 and older can also try to get an appointment at a pharmacy or at one of the statewide sites: