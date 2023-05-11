EG Signs ‘Learn365RI’ Compact with State

Above: Gov. Dan McKee, seated left, joins East Greenwich town officials and a couple of students to mark the town’s signing on to McKee’s Learn365RI Municipal Compact.

Governor Dan McKee and East Greenwich Town Manager Andrew Nota today signed the Learn365RI Municipal Compact Monday, May 8.

“Investing in education is a direct investment in the future of Rhode Island, and that’s something everyone is in favor of,” said Governor McKee. “I thank our partners in East Greenwich for their commitment to their students through this initiative.”

“The Town of East Greenwich is committed to supporting the Governor on the Learn365RI initiative as we take on the challenges of improving learning outcomes for all of our students,” said Town Manager Andrew Nota. “We believe our ongoing efforts in addressing learning loss, wrap around services, and the social and emotional needs of our students, syncs perfectly with the Governor’s leadership in changing Rhode Island’s education culture and his efforts to effectuate positive change.”

Learn365RI seeks to improve student learning outcomes to reach Massachusetts levels in three key metrics: RICAS math and English Language Arts scores, student attendance, and FAFSA completion.

East Greenwich is the fourth community to commit to partnering with the state to improve student achievement levels through increasing out-of-school learning time, joining Newport, Bristol, and East Providence.

Posted 5/10/23