EG Schools Hold Musical Instrument Drive

Photo by Providence Doucet on Unsplash The Music Department wants to put those instruments directly in student’s hands

The music department for EG Public Schools wants your spare instruments! Perhaps your child grew out of their original instrument and got a larger one but you held on to the smaller one. Or maybe you still have the saxophone you played in high school but haven’t picked it up since. Whatever the reason, if you have a band or orchestra instrument gathering dust at home but still in good working condition, you can give it new life by donating it to the EGSD Music Department.

They are looking for flutes, clarinets, oboes, bassoons, saxophones, trumpets, french horns, trombones, baritones, tubas, violins, violas, cellos, and string basses.

They are NOT accepting guitars, bass guitars, keyboards, amps, or drums.

“The music department is running an instrument drive to open up the opportunity for students to try new instruments, support our growing program and also repair or replace older instruments,” said music teacher Mary Smith. “We’ll also have them on hand as loaners for students whose personal instruments may be out for repairs.”

Instrument donations can be dropped off at Eldredge Elementary at 101 1st Ave. until March 29.