EG Real Estate: Three Million+ Sales This Week

Above: 275 Moosehorn Road, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 9/1/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

275 Moosehorn Road, Log Home, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $759,000.

500 Carrs Pond Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $579,900.

*90 Stonebridge Lane #13, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $689,900.

25 Franklin Road #11, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $529,000.

*5390 Post Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.

*0 Rosedale Road, Residential Land, $13,900.

SOLDS

128 Pheasant Drive, Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,650,000.

7 Foster Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000.

125 Larch Road, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,010,000.

30 Overfield Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $613,500.

3758 Division Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $567,000.

75 Eugene Street, Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $507,500.

25 Crestridge Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $392,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.