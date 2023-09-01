EG Real Estate: Three Million+ Sales This Week

Above: 275 Moosehorn Road, East Greenwich 

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 9/1/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

275 Moosehorn Road, Log Home, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $759,000. 

500 Carrs Pond Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $579,900. 

*90 Stonebridge Lane #13, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $689,900. 

25 Franklin Road #11, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $529,000. 

*5390 Post Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000. 

*0 Rosedale Road, Residential Land, $13,900. 

SOLDS

128 Pheasant Drive, Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,650,000. 

7 Foster Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000. 

125 Larch Road, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,010,000. 

30 Overfield Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $613,500. 

3758 Division Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $567,000. 

75 Eugene Street, Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $507,500. 

25 Crestridge Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $392,000. 

OPEN HOUSES
