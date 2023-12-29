EG Real Estate: Sleepy Holiday Week

Above: 275 Moosehorn Road

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 12/29/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are no new listings, two sold properties, and no open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

SOLDS

275 Moosehorn Road, Log Home, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $675,000. Listed by Jodi Donovan.

*51 Duane Street, 4 Family, 8 Bed, 5 Bath, $700,000. Listed by Michael Caparco.

OPEN HOUSES



Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.