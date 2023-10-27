EG Real Estate: Quiet Week in Real Estate

Above: 1055 Major Potter Road

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Thursday morning, 10/26/23, and represents six days of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 2 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*1055 Major Potter Road, Ranch, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $898,900.

*63 Bayview Avenue, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $875,000.

73 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $449,000.

SOLDS

*55 Varnum Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $817,000.

*117 Heritage Drive, Ranch, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $588,900.

10 Middleberry Lane #43, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $820,000.

12 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $287,072.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.