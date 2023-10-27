EG Real Estate: Quiet Week in Real Estate

by | Oct 27, 2023

Above: 1055 Major Potter Road

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Thursday morning, 10/26/23, and represents six days of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 2 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

*1055 Major Potter Road, Ranch, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $898,900. 

*63 Bayview Avenue, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $875,000. 

73 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $449,000. 

SOLDS

*55 Varnum Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $817,000. 

*117 Heritage Drive, Ranch, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $588,900. 

10 Middleberry Lane #43, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $820,000. 

12 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $287,072. 

OPEN HOUSES
Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED STORIES

Sell the Varnum House? 

Sell the Varnum House? 

Oct 24, 2023

Continentals split over plan to sell 250-year-old house The head of the Varnum Continentals wants...

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 