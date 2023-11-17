EG Real Estate: Only 1 Sold This Week

Above: 286 Division Street

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday midday, 11/17/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 1 sold property, and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*29 Overhill Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $659,000.

286 Division Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $589,900.

42 Wildwood Trail, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $489,900.

*90 Stonebridge Lane #13, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $689,900.

30 Castle Street, Other, 1 Bed, 2 Bath, $540,000.

15 Middleberry Lane #37, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $805,000. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

5343 Post Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $730,500.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.