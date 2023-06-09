EG Real Estate: New Listing for $2.77 Million

Above: 3 Old Farm Road.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 6/9/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 18 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
3 Old Farm Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $2,775,000.
15 Harwood Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $989,000.
85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $949,900.
29 Forest Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $884,900.
*46 Briarbrook Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $850,000.
15 Valley Road, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $600,000.
2025 Division Road, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $569,900.
SOLDS
810 Frenchtown Road, Contemporary/Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,300,000.
64 Limerock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000.
15 Crestridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $695,000.
154 Pequot Trail, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $528,500.
*56 Deer Run, #10, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $610,600.
113 Vistas Court #113, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $545,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
