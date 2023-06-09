EG Real Estate: New Listing for $2.77 Million

Above: 3 Old Farm Road.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 6/9/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 18 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

3 Old Farm Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $2,775,000.

15 Harwood Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $989,000.

85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $949,900.

29 Forest Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $884,900.

*46 Briarbrook Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $850,000.

15 Valley Road, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $600,000.

2025 Division Road, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $569,900.

SOLDS

810 Frenchtown Road, Contemporary/Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,300,000.

64 Limerock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000.

15 Crestridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $695,000.

154 Pequot Trail, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $528,500.

*56 Deer Run, #10, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $610,600.

113 Vistas Court #113, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $545,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.