EG Real Estate: More New Condos Hit the Market

Above: 0 Greenwich Blvd, Unit 103, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 10/13/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

335 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,000.

*141 Overlook Drive, Split Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,000.

1515 High Hawk Road, Cape Cod/Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $500,000.

1775 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900. Offer Accepted.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #103, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $489,900.

*756 Quaker Lane #A308, High Rise, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $175,000.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #312, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900. Offer Accepted.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #308, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $489,900. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

40 Cardinal Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. 

*5390 Post Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $495,000.

0 Cora Street, Residential Land, $191,300. 

427 Main Street, Mixed Use/Office/Office Showroom, $235,000. 

OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

