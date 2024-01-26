EG Real Estate: Handful of New Construction Listings

Above: 04 Highland Woods Dr.

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 1/26/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 5 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

01 Highland Woods Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,964,500. Listed by Matt St. Ours.

04 Highland Woods Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,829,500. Listed by Matt St. Ours.

02 Highland Woods Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,819,500. Listed by Matt St. Ours.

03 Highland Woods Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,664,500. Listed by Matt St. Ours.

*4389 Post Road, Historic/Victorian, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,350,000. Listed by Nicole Hofstetter.

55 Downing Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $853,300. Listed by April Feeser.

*441 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $539,900. Listed by Mary Fernandez

SOLDS

6 Bates Trail, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $815,000. Listed by the Matt Patty Team.

*11 Tahena Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $517,500. Listed by The Local Group.

*150 Spencer Avenue, Residential Land, $400,000. Listed by Leslie Lusi.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.