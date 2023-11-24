EG Real Estate: Former Chafee Estate Sells for Record Price

Above: 1128 Ives Road*
Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 11/24/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There is 1 new listing, 9 sold properties, and 3 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
5 Cora Street #6, Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,100,000.
SOLDS
*1128 Ives Road, Ranch/Split Level, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $3,400,000.
1 Brier Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $944,900.
3720 Division Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $750,000.
*15 Deer Run Crossing #47, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $733,200.
536 Middle Road, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $700,000.
1404 South County Trail #116, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900.
9 Bicknell Avenue, Colonial/Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $578,000.
1515 High Hawk Road, Cape Cod/Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.
*756 Quaker Lane #A308, High Rise, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $175,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.