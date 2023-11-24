EG Real Estate: Former Chafee Estate Sells for Record Price

Above: 1128 Ives Road*

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 11/24/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There is 1 new listing, 9 sold properties, and 3 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

5 Cora Street #6, Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,100,000.

SOLDS

*1128 Ives Road, Ranch/Split Level, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $3,400,000.

1 Brier Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $944,900.

3720 Division Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $750,000.

*15 Deer Run Crossing #47, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $733,200.

536 Middle Road, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $700,000.

1404 South County Trail #116, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900.

9 Bicknell Avenue, Colonial/Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $578,000.

1515 High Hawk Road, Cape Cod/Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.

*756 Quaker Lane #A308, High Rise, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $175,000.

OPEN HOUSES



Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.