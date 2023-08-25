EG Real Estate: Bakers Dozen Open Houses This Weekend

Above: 5 Lenihan Lane, East Greenwich
Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday midday, 8/25/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
5 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,975,000.
35 David Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,246,900.
63 Bayview Road, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $975,000.
*55 Varnum Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $849,900.
*41 Rosedale Road, Cottage, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $800,000.
305 Shady Hill Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900.
435 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $475,000.
3758 Division Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $550,000. Offer Accepted.
*12 Deer Run Crossing #6, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $639,900.
*93 Spencer Woods Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $469,000.
*237 Ives Road, Two Family, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $799,900.
SOLDS
15 Cavalier Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,075,000.
77 Long Street, Cape Cod, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $482,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
