EG Real Estate: Active Week in East Greenwich

Above: 124 Maplewood Dr, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 5/5/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 10 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

200 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $900,000.

50 Bow Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,000.

124 Maplewood Drive, Ranch, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, $799,000.

2005 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $540,000.

382 First Avenue, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $339,000.

10 Matteson Road, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $157,500.

19 Jodie Beth Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $979,000. Offer Accepted.

7 Tall Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900. Offer Accepted.

138 Pine Glen Drive #38, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $739,900.

*233 Spencer Woods Drive #233, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $439,900. Offer Accepted.

31 King Street, Multi-Family, 6 Bed, 4 Bath, $1,050,000.

SOLDS

15 Secret Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,445,000.

40 Moosehorn Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $775,000.

1185 High Hawk Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $763,270.

133 Ayrault Road, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $630,000.

86 Cora Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.

*149 Weeden Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $440,000.

50 Travelers Court #31, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $780,000.

108 Vistas Court, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $451,000.

52 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Bath, $277,927.

*4575 Post Road, Commercial, $900,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.