EG Real Estate: Active Week in 02818 Real Estate

Above: 5 Mawney Brook Road

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday midday, 2/2/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

5 Mawney Brook Road, Colonial/Tudor, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,695,000. Listed by Sweeney Advisory Group.

115 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,099,000. Listed by Rob Doorley.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #109, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,900. Listed by Lauren Swanson.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #208, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,900. Listed by Lauren Swanson.

SOLDS

63 Cindyann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $880,000. Listed by Ali Carcieri-Cassidy

36 Crestridge Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $650,000. Listed by The Jarrod Lewis Group.

286 Division Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $589,900. Listed by Jason Ferri.

32 Upland Avenue, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $510,000. Listed by Matthew St. Ours.

33 Deer Run Crossing #43, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $691,200. Listed by John Mulhearn.

116 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $512,500. Listed by The Dowd Team.

79 Duke Street #15, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $395,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.