EG Real Estate: 9 New Listings

by | Dec 1, 2023

Above: 60 Crystal Drive

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 12/1/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 1 sold property, and 3 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

60 Crystal Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $974,900. 

*90 Stonebridge Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900. 

*441 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $579,900. 

116 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $535,000. 

*140 Spencer Woods Drive #140, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, $499,900. 

1060 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $480,000.

*220 Old Forge Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $350,000. 

25 Water Street #303, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $325,000. 

39 Castle Street, Bungalow/Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $249,900. 

SOLDS

*510 Ives Road, Other, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $465,000. 

OPEN HOUSES
Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 