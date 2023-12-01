EG Real Estate: 9 New Listings

Above: 60 Crystal Drive
Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 12/1/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 1 sold property, and 3 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
60 Crystal Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $974,900.
*90 Stonebridge Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.
*441 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $579,900.
116 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $535,000.
*140 Spencer Woods Drive #140, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, $499,900.
1060 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $480,000.
*220 Old Forge Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $350,000.
25 Water Street #303, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $325,000.
39 Castle Street, Bungalow/Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $249,900.
SOLDS
*510 Ives Road, Other, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $465,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.