EG Real Estate: 9 New & 9 Sold

Above: 135 Boulder Way

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday early morning, 8/18/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

135 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,350,000.

1463 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,199,000.

115 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,129,900.

1 Brier Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $944,900.

15 Crompton Road, Contemporary/Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $499,000.

*69 Overlook Drive, Cottage, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,900. Offer Accepted.

5 Crickett Circle #5, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $695,000.

185 Peirce Street #B, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $325,000.

*23-25 Alger Avenue, Two Family, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $824,900.

SOLDS

80 Adirondack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,040,000.

15 Crystal Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $831,000.

*35 Hill Top Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $815,150.

40 Kent Drive, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $800,000.

87 Terrace Drive, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $675,000.

382 First Avenue, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $375,000.

46 Travelers Court t#33, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000.

152 Crompton Avenue #17, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,000.

25 Franklin Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $520,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.