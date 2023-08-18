EG Real Estate: 9 New & 9 Sold

by | Aug 18, 2023

Above: 135 Boulder Way

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday early morning, 8/18/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

135 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,350,000.

1463 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,199,000.

115 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,129,900.

1 Brier Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $944,900.

15 Crompton Road, Contemporary/Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $499,000.

*69 Overlook Drive, Cottage, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,900. Offer Accepted.

5 Crickett Circle #5, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $695,000.

185 Peirce Street #B, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $325,000.

*23-25 Alger Avenue, Two Family, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $824,900.

SOLDS

80 Adirondack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,040,000. 

15 Crystal Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $831,000. 

*35 Hill Top Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $815,150. 

40 Kent Drive, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $800,000. 

87 Terrace Drive, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $675,000. 

382 First Avenue, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $375,000. 

46 Travelers Court t#33, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000. 

152 Crompton Avenue #17, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,000. 

25 Franklin Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $520,000. 

OPEN HOUSES
Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 