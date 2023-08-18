EG Real Estate: 9 New & 9 Sold

Above: 135 Boulder Way
Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday early morning, 8/18/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
135 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,350,000.
1463 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,199,000.
115 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,129,900.
1 Brier Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $944,900.
15 Crompton Road, Contemporary/Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $499,000.
*69 Overlook Drive, Cottage, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,900. Offer Accepted.
5 Crickett Circle #5, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $695,000.
185 Peirce Street #B, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $325,000.
*23-25 Alger Avenue, Two Family, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $824,900.
SOLDS
80 Adirondack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,040,000.
15 Crystal Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $831,000.
*35 Hill Top Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $815,150.
40 Kent Drive, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $800,000.
87 Terrace Drive, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $675,000.
382 First Avenue, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $375,000.
46 Travelers Court t#33, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000.
152 Crompton Avenue #17, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,000.
25 Franklin Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $520,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Click here
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
0 Comments