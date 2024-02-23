EG Real Estate: 8 New Listings

Above: 81 Valley Rd.

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 2/23/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

1 Midlands Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,999. Listed by Sara Fernandes.

66 Wanton Shippee Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $539,000. Listed by Jodie Neville.

81 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $519,900. Listed by Rachel Levendusky.

*4237 Post Road, Bungalow/Cottage, 1 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $425,000. Listed by The DiSpirito Team.

199 First Avenue, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $409,000. Listed by Donna Evans.

*90 Stonebridge Lane, One Level Condo, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900. Listed by John Mulhearn.

*25 Deer Run Crossing #45, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $679,900. Listed by John Mulhearn.

5853 Post Road #203, Commercial Condo, $255,000, Listed by Larissa Truppa.

SOLDS

34 Bayberry Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000. Listed by Sara Whitney.

216 Shady Hill Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,000. Listed by Shirley Page.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.