EG Real Estate: 8 New Listings

Above: 25 Wood Duck Court

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 3/8/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, no sold properties, and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

25 Wood Duck Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,295,000. Listed by Tim Silvia.

1335 High Hawk Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900. Listed by Greg Dantas.

*71 John Wickes Avenue, Bungalow/Colonial/Cottage/Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $650,000. Listed by The Phipps Team.

490 Howland Road, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,000. Listed by Amy Doorley-Lucas.

*4204 Post Road, Historic, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $410,000. Listed by Carol Schneider. Offer Accepted

0 Lot 7 Princess Pine Drive, Residential Land, $425,000, Listed by Matt St.Ours. Offer Accepted

0 Lot 3 Tipping Rock Drive, Residential Land, $425,000, Listed by Matt St.Ours. Offer Accepted

0 Lot 2 Tipping Rock Drive, Residential Land, $425,000, Listed by Matt St.Ours. Offer Accepted

SOLDS

OPEN HOUSES

