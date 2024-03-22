EG Real Estate: 8 New, 4 Sold

Above: 95 Oak Dell Circle (Listed by Dean Benjamin)

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 3/22/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

290 Shady Hill Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $849,000. Listed by Pam Soule.

*46 Briarbrook Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $825,000. Listed by Anderson Real Estate Group.

95 Oak Dell Circle, Contemporary, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $800,000. Listed by Dean Benjamin.

40 Lewis Farm Road, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $299,000. Listed by Barbara Dacey.

*25 Deer Run Crossing #45, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $689,900. Listed by John Mulhearn.

193 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $669,000. Listed by Donna Evans.

*4496 Post Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000. Listed by Daniel Goggin.

115 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $515,000.Listed by Allison Field. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

615 Middle Road, Split Level, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000. Listed by Andrea Kaplan.

16 Brookside Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $600,000. Listed by Jennifer Cosgrove.

*90 Bond Street, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $569,000. Listed by Jason Saphire.

65 Eugene Street, Cape Cod, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $520,000. Listed by Jodie Neville.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.