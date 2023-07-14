EG Real Estate: 7 New Listings & 7 Sales

Above: 74 Division Street.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 7/14/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

*100 Saddlebrook Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. 

74 Division Street, Victorian, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,195,000. 

1 Brier Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $989,000. 

85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900. 

44 Travelers Court #34, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $745,900. 

*122 Wunnegin Circle, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $589,900. 

54 Bayberry Lane, Raised Ranch/Split Level, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $275,000. 

SOLDS

50 Bow Street Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,000,000. 

20 Teakwood Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $667,000. 

715 Middle Road, Contemporary/Other/Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $645,000. 

17 Bridge Street, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $500,000. 

303 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $332,000. 

25 27 Long Street, Up/Down, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $500,000. 

5670 Post Road, Commercial, $600,000. 

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

