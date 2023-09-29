EG Real Estate: 7 New Condo Listings

Above: 0 Greenwich Blvd, Unit 305

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday early morning, 9/29/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

150 Cedar Avenue, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,900.

*346 Beachwood Drive, Raised Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,000.

20 Holly Hill Court, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $425,000.

40 Cardinal Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. Offer Accepted.

1404 South County Trail #116, High Rise/One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #305, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $539,900.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #204, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $489,900.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #311, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $469,900.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #101, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $389,900.

*756 Quaker Lane #A-110, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $237,000.

25 Water Street #305, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $299,900. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

*126 Varnum Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $915,000.

*711 Division Road, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $750,000.

*110 Overlook Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $430,700.

*752 Quaker Lane #C310, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $245,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.