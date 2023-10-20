EG Real Estate: 7 New and 7 Open This Week

Above: *161 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Warwick

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 10/20/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*161 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $875,000.

911 Frenchtown Road, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.

279 Pequot Trail, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $550,000.

*70 John Wickes Avenue, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $225,000. Offer Accepted.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #306, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,000.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #302, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,000. Offer Accepted.

*51 Duane Street, Four Family, 8 Bed, 5 Bath, $779,900.

SOLDS

125 Lynn Circle, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.

15 Castle Street #9, Townhouse, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $915,000.

79 Duke Street #1, Townhouse, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $295,000.

*23-25 Alger Avenue, Two Family, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $725,000.

78 King Street, Two Family, 6 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $465,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.