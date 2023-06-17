EG Real Estate: 7 New, 6 Sold & 14 Open Saturday

Above: 70 Fox Run

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 6/16/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for Saturday.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

70 Fox Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,100,000.

1 Squirrel Lane, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $949,900.

*126 Varnum Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $949,000.

165 Deerfield Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $879,900.

15 Crystal Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000.

*66 Deer Run Crossing #12, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $629,900.

*236 Old Forge Road #10, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $399,900.

SOLDS

30 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,750,000.

167 Hanaford Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $780,000.

61 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $545,000.

11 Overfield Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Half Bath, $400,000.

57 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $690,000.

*52 Deer Run Crossing #9, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $612,000.

OPEN HOUSES



