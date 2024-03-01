EG Real Estate: 6 New, 1 Sold

Above: 110 Partridge Run

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 3/1/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 1 sold property, and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

110 Partridge Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $989,900. Listed by Denise D’Amico.

255 Frenchtown Road, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $829,900. Listed by Elizabeth Jimenez.

120 Friendship Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $590,000. Listed by David Nielson.

47 Bridge Street #3, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,900. Listed by Allen Gammons.

38 Greene Street #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $449,900. Listed by Liz Kettelle.

*4162 Post Road #10, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $229,900. Listed by The DiSpirito Team

SOLDS

30 Oak Dell Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $825,000. Listed by Bob Medeiros.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.