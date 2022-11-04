EG Real Estate: 4 Ranches, 1 Colonial & 1 Contemporary

Above: 35 Oak Dell Circle.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 11/4/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

35 Oak Dell Circle, Contemporary, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $785,000.

61 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $539,900.

130 Hamilton Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $524,900.

470 Division Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $439,000.

291 Crompton Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $269,900.

11 Newcastle Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $469,900. Offer Accepted.

*0 Liberty Street, Residential Land, $34,900.

SOLDS

44 Mawney Street, Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $665,000.

17 Grasslands Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $450,000.

15 Deep Meadow Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $660,000.

*5390 Post Road #4, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $460,000.

*87 Spencer Woods Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $449,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.